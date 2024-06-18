Twenty Four Hour Layered Salad
- ½ head leaf lettuce, torn
- ½ bunch fresh spinach, torn
- 1 cup sliced celery
- 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
- 5 hard-cooked eggs, sliced
- 2 cups peas
- ½ green bell pepper, chopped
- 5 green onions, sliced
- 2 (8 ounce) cans sliced water chestnuts, drained
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 ½ cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup crumbled cooked bacon
- Toss together the lettuce, spinach, celery, mushrooms, eggs, peas, bell pepper, green onions, and water chestnuts in a 9×13 inch dish. Mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, and sugar in a bowl, and spread evenly over the salad to the edges of the dish. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese, and top with bacon. Cover and refrigerate 24 hours before serving.
