Twenty Four Hour Layered Salad

  • ½ head leaf lettuce, torn
  • ½ bunch fresh spinach, torn
  • 1 cup sliced celery
  • 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 5 hard-cooked eggs, sliced
  • 2 cups peas
  • ½ green bell pepper, chopped
  • 5 green onions, sliced
  • 2 (8 ounce) cans sliced water chestnuts, drained
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 ½ cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • ¼ cup crumbled cooked bacon
  1. Toss together the lettuce, spinach, celery, mushrooms, eggs, peas, bell pepper, green onions, and water chestnuts in a 9×13 inch dish. Mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, and sugar in a bowl, and spread evenly over the salad to the edges of the dish. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese, and top with bacon. Cover and refrigerate 24 hours before serving.
