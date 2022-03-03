Ukrainian Goulash
2 tablespoons vegetable shortening
2 pounds cubed beef stew meat
2 onions, sliced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon paprika
1 ½ teaspoons salt
⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 cups water
1 cup steak sauce (such as Heinz 57®)
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons water
Melt shortening in a large pot over medium heat. Cook beef in hot shortening until completely browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir onion, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper into the beef; cook and stir 5 minutes more.
Pour water and steak sauce into the pot; stir until beef mixture is evenly coated. Bring the mixture to a simmer, reduce heat to low, and cook until the beef is tender, about 15 minutes.
Whisk flour into the water in a small bowl; stir into the beef mixture. Continue simmering stew until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ukrainian Goulash
2 tablespoons vegetable shortening