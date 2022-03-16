Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

4 large baking potatoes

8 slices bacon

1 cup sour cream

½ cup milk

4 tablespoons butter

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

8 green onions, sliced, divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Bake potatoes in preheated oven for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

When potatoes are done allow them to cool for 10 minutes. Slice potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop the flesh into a large bowl; save skins. To the potato flesh add sour cream, milk, butter, salt, pepper, 1/2 cup cheese and 1/2 the green onions. Mix with a hand mixer until well blended and creamy. Spoon the mixture into the potato skins. Top each with remaining cheese, green onions and bacon.

Bake for another 15 minutes.