YOUR AD HERE »

Unstuffed Cabbage Roll

Recipes |

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 small head cabbage, chopped
  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes
  • 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • ½ cup water
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Heat a Dutch oven or large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef and onion in the hot Dutch oven until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.
  3. Add cabbage, tomatoes, tomato sauce, water, garlic, salt, and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover Dutch oven, reduce heat, and simmer until cabbage is tender, about 30 minutes.
  4. Serve hot and enjoy!
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]