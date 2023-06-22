YOUR AD HERE »

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

Recipes Recipes |

  • 2 ounces rice vermicelli
  • 8 rice wrappers (8.5 inch diameter)
  • 8 large cooked shrimp – peeled, deveined and cut in half
  • 2 leaves lettuce, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 ⅓ tablespoons chopped fresh Thai basil

Sauces:

  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 4 teaspoons fish sauce
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon garlic chili sauce
  • 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped peanuts
  1. Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil; stir in vermicelli pasta and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, 3 to 5 minutes.
  2. Fill a large bowl with warm water. Dip one wrapper into the hot water for 1 second to soften. Lay wrapper flat; place 2 shrimp halves in a row across the center, add some vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cilantro, and basil, leaving about 2 inches uncovered on each side. Fold uncovered sides inward, then tightly roll the wrapper, beginning at the end with lettuce. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
  3. For the sauces: Mix water, lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, garlic, and chili sauce in a small bowl until well combined. Mix hoisin sauce and peanuts in a separate small bowl.
  4. Serve rolled spring rolls with fish sauce and hoisin sauce mixtures.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]