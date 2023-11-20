YOUR AD HERE »

Waffle House-Style Waffles

  • 1 ½ cups flour
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 large egg
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup salted butter, softened, plus more for serving
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • ½ cup buttermilk
  • cooking spray
  • pure maple syrup, and/or chocolate chips, for serving
  • Whisk together flour, cornstarch, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl.
  • Whisk together egg, sugar, butter, and vanilla in a separate large bowl until mixture is smooth. Whisk in half-and-half and buttermilk. Add flour mixture; stir until just combined and a few lumps remain. (Do not overmix.) Chill, covered, at least 1 hour or up to overnight.
  • Preheat waffle iron to medium-high; lightly coat with cooking spray. Pour about 2/3 cup batter onto waffle iron. Cook until golden and crisp on edges, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate; keep warm. Repeat with remaining batter.
  • Serve waffles with maple syrup, chocolate chips, and/or additional butter.
