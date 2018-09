2 eggs, beaten

3 tbsp. melted shortening

1 1/3 c. flour

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. sugar

1 c. sweet milk

2 egg whites, beaten stiff

Combine eggs and shortening and blend well.

Sift dry ingredients, together, and add alternately with milk.

Fold in egg whites.

Bake in hot waffle iron, which has been sprayed with cooking spray.