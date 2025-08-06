YOUR AD HERE »

Warm Berry Compote

Recipes |

  • 6 cups frozen mixed berries
  • ½ cup white sugar 
  • ¼ cup orange juice
  • 1 ½ teaspoons finely grated orange zest
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons water
  1. Stir frozen berries, sugar, orange juice, and orange zest together in a slow cooker. Cover and cook on High until bubbling, about 1 1/2 hours.
  2. Stir cornstarch and water together in a cup until fully dissolved. Stir into berry mixture. Cover again and cook until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
