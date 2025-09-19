YOUR AD HERE »

Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 1 (1 pound) loaf processed cheese food (such as Velveeta), cubed
  • 1 (14 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers (such as RO*TEL), drained
  • 2 large cooked skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, shredded 
  • ⅓ cup sour cream
  • ¼ cup diced green onion
  • 2 tablespoons minced jalapeno pepper, or to taste (Optional)
  • 1 ½ tablespoons taco seasoning mix
  • 1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Stir processed cheese food, diced tomatoes with chiles, shredded cooked chicken, sour cream, green onion, jalapeño, and taco seasoning together in a slow cooker.
  3. Cover and cook on High, stirring occasionally, until cheese has melted and dip is hot, 1 to 2 hours.
  4. Stir in black beans and cook until heated through, 15 minutes.
  5. Serve with chips.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more