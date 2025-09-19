Warm Chicken Nacho Dip
- 1 (1 pound) loaf processed cheese food (such as Velveeta), cubed
- 1 (14 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers (such as RO*TEL), drained
- 2 large cooked skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, shredded
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup diced green onion
- 2 tablespoons minced jalapeno pepper, or to taste (Optional)
- 1 ½ tablespoons taco seasoning mix
- 1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
- Gather all ingredients.
- Stir processed cheese food, diced tomatoes with chiles, shredded cooked chicken, sour cream, green onion, jalapeño, and taco seasoning together in a slow cooker.
- Cover and cook on High, stirring occasionally, until cheese has melted and dip is hot, 1 to 2 hours.
- Stir in black beans and cook until heated through, 15 minutes.
- Serve with chips.