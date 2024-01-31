Washabinaros Chili
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 pound ground beef
- ¾ pound bulk hot Italian pork sausage
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can peeled and diced tomatoes with juice
- 1 (14 ounce) can beef broth
- 1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle dark beer
- 2 (6 ounce) cans tomato paste
- 1 cup strong brewed coffee
- ¼ cup chili powder
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon wasabi paste
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 (15 ounce) cans kidney beans, divided
- 2 Anaheim chile peppers, chopped
- 1 serrano pepper, chopped
- 1 habanero pepper, sliced
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add beef, sausage, onions, and garlic; cook and stir until beef and sausage are browned and crumbly, 7 to 10 minutes.
- Pour in tomatoes, beef broth, beer, tomato paste, and coffee, then season with chili powder, brown sugar, cumin, wasabi, oregano, cayenne, coriander, and salt. Stir in one can kidney beans and bring to a boil.
- While chili is coming to a boil, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add Anahiem, serrano, and habanero peppers; cook until just tender, 5 to 10 minutes.
- Add peppers to simmering chili. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 2 hours.
- Stir in remaining 2 cans kidney beans and cook for 45 minutes longer.