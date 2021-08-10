Watermelon and Tomato Feta Salad
1 (4 pound) chilled seedless watermelon, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
3 heirloom tomatoes (preferably green or orange), seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 sweet onion, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 teaspoon salt
Gently toss the watermelon, tomatoes, onion, and mint together in a large bowl; add the feta cheese, season with the salt, and gently toss again to combine.
