Watermelon Salad

  • 1 cup sliced red onion, cut lengthwise
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 15 cups cubed watermelon
  • 3 cups cubed English cucumber
  • 1 (8 ounce) package feta cheese, crumbled
  • ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • cracked black pepper, to taste
  • sea salt, to taste
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Place red onion slices in a small bowl; pour over lime juice. Allow onions to marinate while assembling the salad.
  3. Gently combine watermelon, cucumber, feta cheese, and cilantro in a large bowl; season with black pepper.
  4. Toss watermelon salad with marinated onions and season with sea salt just before serving.
[placeholder]