Watermelon Salad
- 1 cup sliced red onion, cut lengthwise
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 15 cups cubed watermelon
- 3 cups cubed English cucumber
- 1 (8 ounce) package feta cheese, crumbled
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- cracked black pepper, to taste
- sea salt, to taste
- Gather the ingredients.
- Place red onion slices in a small bowl; pour over lime juice. Allow onions to marinate while assembling the salad.
- Gently combine watermelon, cucumber, feta cheese, and cilantro in a large bowl; season with black pepper.
- Toss watermelon salad with marinated onions and season with sea salt just before serving.