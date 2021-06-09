Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

½ pound crumbled blue cheese

¼ cup sour cream

⅓ cup buttermilk

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons white sugar

1 clove garlic, minced

ground black pepper to taste

1 head iceberg lettuce, cut into 8 wedges

2 roma tomatoes, diced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

Combine 1/2 pound blue cheese, sour cream, buttermilk, mayonnaise, vinegar, olive oil, sugar, garlic, and pepper in a bowl; blend using a hand mixer; chill until serving.

Build the salad by placing 1 lettuce wedge on each of 8 plates.

Drizzle equal amounts of dressing over each wedge.

Scatter tomatoes, onion, and 1/2 pound blue cheese over each salad.