Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing
½ pound crumbled blue cheese
¼ cup sour cream
⅓ cup buttermilk
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 ½ tablespoons white sugar
1 clove garlic, minced
ground black pepper to taste
1 head iceberg lettuce, cut into 8 wedges
2 roma tomatoes, diced
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
Combine 1/2 pound blue cheese, sour cream, buttermilk, mayonnaise, vinegar, olive oil, sugar, garlic, and pepper in a bowl; blend using a hand mixer; chill until serving.
Build the salad by placing 1 lettuce wedge on each of 8 plates.
Drizzle equal amounts of dressing over each wedge.
Scatter tomatoes, onion, and 1/2 pound blue cheese over each salad.
