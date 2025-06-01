YOUR AD HERE »

Whipped Lime Dessert

Recipes |

  • 1 (3 ounce) package lime flavored Jell-O® mix
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 cup cold evaporated milk
  • 1 (12 ounce) package vanilla wafers, crushed
  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the gelatin and boiling water until dissolved. Refrigerate until thickened to the consistency of egg whites, about 1 hour.
  2. When the gelatin is thick, whip the evaporated milk in a chilled bowl with chilled beaters until thick enough to form peaks like whipped cream. Fold the whipped milk into the gelatin. Rinse an 8 cup mold and fill with the gelatin mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least until set, about 4 hours.
  3. Unmold the gelatin onto a serving dish and sprinkle with cookie crumbs. Put the rest of the crumbs into a bowl and pass around the table at serving time.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]