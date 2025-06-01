Whipped Lime Dessert
- 1 (3 ounce) package lime flavored Jell-O® mix
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 cup cold evaporated milk
- 1 (12 ounce) package vanilla wafers, crushed
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the gelatin and boiling water until dissolved. Refrigerate until thickened to the consistency of egg whites, about 1 hour.
- When the gelatin is thick, whip the evaporated milk in a chilled bowl with chilled beaters until thick enough to form peaks like whipped cream. Fold the whipped milk into the gelatin. Rinse an 8 cup mold and fill with the gelatin mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least until set, about 4 hours.
- Unmold the gelatin onto a serving dish and sprinkle with cookie crumbs. Put the rest of the crumbs into a bowl and pass around the table at serving time.
