Whipped Shortbread Cookies

  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 5 red maraschino cherries, quartered, or as needed
  • 5 green maraschino cherries, quartered, or as needed
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Beat flour, butter, and confectioners’ sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy, about 10 minutes. Drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Place a red or green maraschino cherry quarter onto the middle of each cookie.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until light brown on the bottom, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
