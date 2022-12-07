Whipped Shortbread Cookies
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
- 5 red maraschino cherries, quartered, or as needed
- 5 green maraschino cherries, quartered, or as needed
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Beat flour, butter, and confectioners’ sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy, about 10 minutes. Drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Place a red or green maraschino cherry quarter onto the middle of each cookie.
- Bake in the preheated oven until light brown on the bottom, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.