White Bean Stew | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
September 17, 2018
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 c. slivered onion
3/4 c. thinly sliced celery
3 c. mushrooms, cut into halves
4 c. butternut squash, cubed and peeled
14-oz. can diced fire-roasted tomatoes
1 garlic clove, pressed
2 c water
2 tbsp. tomato paste
3/4 tsp. dried rosemary, crumbled
1/2 tsp. coarse salt
1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
15-oz. can beans, rinsed and drained
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
Add onion, celery and mushrooms; cook until vegetables start to brown, about 8 minutes.
Stir in squash, tomatoes, garlic, water, tomato paste, rosemary, salt and pepper; mix well.
Cover and bring to a simmer.
Reduce heat and simmer until squash is tender, about 25 minutes.
Uncover and stir in beans.
Simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.
