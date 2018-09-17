White Bean Stew | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 c. slivered onion

3/4 c. thinly sliced celery

3 c. mushrooms, cut into halves

4 c. butternut squash, cubed and peeled

14-oz. can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

1 garlic clove, pressed

2 c water

2 tbsp. tomato paste

3/4 tsp. dried rosemary, crumbled

1/2 tsp. coarse salt

1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

15-oz. can beans, rinsed and drained

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Add onion, celery and mushrooms; cook until vegetables start to brown, about 8 minutes.

Stir in squash, tomatoes, garlic, water, tomato paste, rosemary, salt and pepper; mix well.

Cover and bring to a simmer.

Reduce heat and simmer until squash is tender, about 25 minutes.

Uncover and stir in beans.

Simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.