White Chicken Chili

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 (4 ounce) can diced jalapeno peppers
  • 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chile peppers
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 3 (15 ounce) cans white beans, drained
  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth
  • 3 cups chopped cooked chicken breast
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Add jalapeño peppers, chile peppers, garlic, cumin, oregano, and cayenne pepper; cook and stir for 3 minutes. Stir in beans, chicken broth, and chicken. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  2. Remove from the heat. Slowly stir in cheese until melted. Serve warm.
