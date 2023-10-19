White Chicken Chili
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 (4 ounce) can diced jalapeno peppers
- 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chile peppers
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- 3 (15 ounce) cans white beans, drained
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth
- 3 cups chopped cooked chicken breast
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Add jalapeño peppers, chile peppers, garlic, cumin, oregano, and cayenne pepper; cook and stir for 3 minutes. Stir in beans, chicken broth, and chicken. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Remove from the heat. Slowly stir in cheese until melted. Serve warm.