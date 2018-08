1 ready graham cracker crust

1 1/4 c. Cold milk

2 tbsp. hazelnut flavor instant coffee

2 packages white chocolate flavor instant pudding

8-oz. Tub Cool Whip

Beat milk, flavored instant coffee, pudding mixes and half the Cool Whip topping in medium bowl for one minute.

Spread filling into crust.

Spread remaining whipped topping over pudding layer in crust.

Enjoy immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.