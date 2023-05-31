 White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies | TheFencePost.com
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon almond extract
  • 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped macadamia nuts
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped white chocolate
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Cream butter, brown sugar, and white sugar together in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in vanilla and almond extracts.
  3. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in another bowl. Gradually stir the dry ingredients into the butter mixture. Fold in macadamia nuts and white chocolate.
  4. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes.
