White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies
- 1 cup butter, softened
- ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
- ½ cup white sugar
- 2 eggs
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup coarsely chopped macadamia nuts
- 1 cup coarsely chopped white chocolate
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Cream butter, brown sugar, and white sugar together in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in vanilla and almond extracts.
- Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in another bowl. Gradually stir the dry ingredients into the butter mixture. Fold in macadamia nuts and white chocolate.
- Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes.