White Peach Sangria

1 (750 milliliter) bottle dry white wine

¾ cup peach flavored vodka

6 tablespoons frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

¼ cup white sugar

1 pound white peaches, pitted and sliced

¾ cup seedless red grapes, halved

¾ cup seedless green grapes, halved

In a large pitcher, combine dry white wine, peach vodka, lemonade concentrate and sugar.

Stir until sugar is dissolved.

Add sliced peaches, red and green grapes.

Refrigerate sangria until well chilled, at least 2 hours, or overnight to blend flavors.

Serve over ice, and use a slotted spoon to include sliced peaches and grapes with each serving.