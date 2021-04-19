Whole Wheat Beer Bread

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups whole wheat flour

4 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle beer

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Lightly grease a 9×5 inch loaf pan.

In a large mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt and brown sugar.

Pour in beer, stir until a stiff batter is formed.

It may be necessary to mix dough with your hands.

Scrape dough into prepared loaf pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.