Whole Wheat Beer Bread
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups whole wheat flour
4 ½ teaspoons baking powder
1 ½ teaspoons salt
⅓ cup packed brown sugar
1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle beer
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Lightly grease a 9×5 inch loaf pan.
In a large mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt and brown sugar.
Pour in beer, stir until a stiff batter is formed.
It may be necessary to mix dough with your hands.
Scrape dough into prepared loaf pan.
Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.
