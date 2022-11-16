 Wild Rice Stuffing for Turkey | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Wild Rice Stuffing for Turkey

Recipes Recipes |

Rice:

  • 1 cup hot water
  • 3 cubes chicken bouillon, crumbled
  • 1 (6 ounce) package long grain and wild rice, such as Ben’s Original
  • 1 ¼ cups cold water, or as needed to cover

Stuffing:

  • 1 cube chicken bouillon
  • 1 cup hot water
  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 (5.5 ounce) package seasoned croutons
  • 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
  1. Make rice: Combine hot water and crumbled bouillon cubes in a medium saucepan; stir to dissolve. Add wild rice and 1 1/4 cups cold water, or as much needed to cover; bring to a boil.
  2. Once boiling, reduce heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until water is absorbed, about 25 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
  3. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Generously grease a baking dish.
  4. Make stuffing: Dissolve bouillon cube in hot water to make broth; set aside.
  5. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Stir in celery and green pepper; cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Mix in reserved broth and transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in cooked rice, croutons, and poultry seasoning; transfer to the prepared baking dish.
  6. Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]