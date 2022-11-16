Wild Rice Stuffing for Turkey
Rice:
- 1 cup hot water
- 3 cubes chicken bouillon, crumbled
- 1 (6 ounce) package long grain and wild rice, such as Ben’s Original
- 1 ¼ cups cold water, or as needed to cover
Stuffing:
- 1 cube chicken bouillon
- 1 cup hot water
- ½ cup butter
- 1 cup chopped celery
- ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 (5.5 ounce) package seasoned croutons
- 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
- Make rice: Combine hot water and crumbled bouillon cubes in a medium saucepan; stir to dissolve. Add wild rice and 1 1/4 cups cold water, or as much needed to cover; bring to a boil.
- Once boiling, reduce heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until water is absorbed, about 25 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Generously grease a baking dish.
- Make stuffing: Dissolve bouillon cube in hot water to make broth; set aside.
- Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Stir in celery and green pepper; cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Mix in reserved broth and transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in cooked rice, croutons, and poultry seasoning; transfer to the prepared baking dish.
- Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.