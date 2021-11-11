Winter Squash Rolls

1 ½ cups cubed winter squash

1 cup scalded milk

2 (.25 ounce) packages active dry yeast

½ cup warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

6 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup white sugar

2 teaspoons salt

½ cup shortening

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

In a small saucepan, cover squash cubes with water.

Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes.

Drain, cool and mash.

In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. In a large bowl, combine 5 cups flour, sugar and salt.

Stir in the yeast mixture, shortening, squash and milk. Mix well.

Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition.

When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and supple, about 8 minutes.

Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil.

Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

Divide the dough into twelve equal pieces and form into rounds.

Place the rounds in a lightly greased 13×9 inch baking pan.

Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 30 minutes.

Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.