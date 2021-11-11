Winter Squash Rolls
1 ½ cups cubed winter squash
1 cup scalded milk
2 (.25 ounce) packages active dry yeast
½ cup warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)
6 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup white sugar
2 teaspoons salt
½ cup shortening
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
In a small saucepan, cover squash cubes with water.
Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes.
Drain, cool and mash.
In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. In a large bowl, combine 5 cups flour, sugar and salt.
Stir in the yeast mixture, shortening, squash and milk. Mix well.
Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition.
When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and supple, about 8 minutes.
Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil.
Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.
Divide the dough into twelve equal pieces and form into rounds.
Place the rounds in a lightly greased 13×9 inch baking pan.
Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 30 minutes.
Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.
