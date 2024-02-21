Yakisoba Chicken
- ½ teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 2 tablespoons chile paste
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cut into 1 inch cubes
- ½ cup soy sauce
- 1 onion, sliced lengthwise into eighths
- ½ medium head cabbage, coarsely chopped
- 2 carrots, coarsely chopped
- 8 ounces soba noodles, cooked and drained
- In a large skillet combine sesame oil, canola oil and chili paste; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add garlic and stir fry an additional 30 seconds. Add chicken and 1/4 cup of the soy sauce and stir fry until chicken is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Remove mixture from pan, set aside, and keep warm.
- In the emptied pan combine the onion, cabbage, and carrots. Stir-fry until cabbage begins to wilt, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the remaining soy sauce, cooked noodles, and the chicken mixture to pan and mix to blend. Serve and enjoy!