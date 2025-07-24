YOUR AD HERE »

Yellow Squash and Corn Sauté

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 2 ears corn, husked and cleaned 
  • 2 yellow squash, diced
  • ½ cup water
  • 2 tablespoons butter, or more to taste 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (Optional)
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Place corn into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool.
  3. While the corn is cooling, place squash into a skillet and add water. Cook over medium heat until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain any excess water from the skillet.
  4. Cut kernels off the cobs. Stir corn, butter, parsley, salt, and pepper into squash; cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 5 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more