Yellow Squash Casserole

4 cups sliced yellow squash

½ cup chopped onion

35 buttery round crackers, crushed

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

2 eggs, beaten

¾ cup milk

¼ cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon salt

ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Place squash and onion in a large skillet over medium heat.

Pour in a small amount of water.

Cover, and cook until squash is tender, about 5 minutes.

Drain well, and place in a large bowl.

In a medium bowl, mix together cracker crumbs and cheese.

Stir half of the cracker mixture into the cooked squash and onions.

In a small bowl, mix together eggs and milk, then add to squash mixture.

Stir in 1/4 cup melted butter, and season with salt and pepper.

Spread into a 9×13 inch baking dish.

Sprinkle with remaining cracker mixture, and dot with 2 tablespoons butter.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until lightly browned.