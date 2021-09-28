Yellow Squash Casserole
4 cups sliced yellow squash
½ cup chopped onion
35 buttery round crackers, crushed
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
2 eggs, beaten
¾ cup milk
¼ cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon salt
ground black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons butter
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
Place squash and onion in a large skillet over medium heat.
Pour in a small amount of water.
Cover, and cook until squash is tender, about 5 minutes.
Drain well, and place in a large bowl.
In a medium bowl, mix together cracker crumbs and cheese.
Stir half of the cracker mixture into the cooked squash and onions.
In a small bowl, mix together eggs and milk, then add to squash mixture.
Stir in 1/4 cup melted butter, and season with salt and pepper.
Spread into a 9×13 inch baking dish.
Sprinkle with remaining cracker mixture, and dot with 2 tablespoons butter.
Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User