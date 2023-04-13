Zucchini and Ground Beef Skillet
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 medium sweet onion, finely diced
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can Italian-style stewed tomatoes
- 1 (8 ounce) package sliced white mushrooms
- 1 (6.5 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (6 ounce) can sliced black olives
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- salt and ground white pepper to taste
- 4 medium zucchini
- 1 (8 ounce) package shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef and onion in the hot skillet until beef is browned and crumbly and onion is translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.
- Crush stewed tomatoes into smaller pieces in a bowl, then pour into the skillet. Stir in mushrooms, tomato sauce, olives, garlic, salt, and pepper. Let simmer, uncovered, until liquid reduces, 20 to 30 minutes.
- Slice zucchini lengthwise, then cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices. Add zucchini to beef mixture; cover and cook until zucchni is firm yet tender to the bite, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in Cheddar cheese; cover and cook until melted, 3 to 4 minutes.