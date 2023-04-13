 Zucchini and Ground Beef Skillet | TheFencePost.com
Zucchini and Ground Beef Skillet

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 medium sweet onion, finely diced
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can Italian-style stewed tomatoes
  • 1 (8 ounce) package sliced white mushrooms
  • 1 (6.5 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 (6 ounce) can sliced black olives
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • salt and ground white pepper to taste
  • 4 medium zucchini
  • 1 (8 ounce) package shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef and onion in the hot skillet until beef is browned and crumbly and onion is translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.
  2. Crush stewed tomatoes into smaller pieces in a bowl, then pour into the skillet. Stir in mushrooms, tomato sauce, olives, garlic, salt, and pepper. Let simmer, uncovered, until liquid reduces, 20 to 30 minutes.
  3. Slice zucchini lengthwise, then cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices. Add zucchini to beef mixture; cover and cook until zucchni is firm yet tender to the bite, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in Cheddar cheese; cover and cook until melted, 3 to 4 minutes.
