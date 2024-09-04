YOUR AD HERE »

Zucchini Boats

  • 4 (8 ounce) zucchini
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 pound mild Italian pork sausage
  • 1/2 cup minced yellow onion 
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce
  • 6 ounces shredded low-moisture whole-milk mozzarella cheese
  • 1 ounce grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped mixed fresh tender herbs, such as flat-leaf parsley and basil
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 13-x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  3. Cut zucchini in half lengthwise; cut off and discard stem ends. Using a spoon, scoop and scrape out pulp from center of each zucchini half, creating a 1/2-inch-thick shell. Measure out 3/4 cup zucchini pulp, and discard or reserve remaining pulp for another use. Arrange zucchini halves, cut side up, in prepared baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with Italian seasoning, black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt.
  4. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add Italian sausage; cook, stirring and breaking up with a spatula, until browned and crumbly, about 5 minutes. Stir in onion, garlic, crushed red pepper, the 3/4 cup zucchini pulp, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened and liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Stir in marinara, and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Simmer, undisturbed, until slightly thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
  5. Spoon about 1/2 cup pork mixture into each zucchini half; sprinkle evenly with mozzarella and Parmesan.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until zucchini is tender and cheese is melted and golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with herbs; serve immediately.
