Zucchini Bread

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon 
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 ¼ cups white sugar 
  • 3 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 cups grated zucchini
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8×4-inch pans.
  2. Sift flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon together in a large bowl.
  3. Beat eggs, oil, sugar, and vanilla together in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer until combined; add flour mixture and beat well.
  4. Stir in zucchini and walnuts until well combined.
  5. Pour batter into the prepared pans.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 40 to 60 minutes. Cool in the pans on a wire rack for 20 minutes.Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a wire rack and let cool completely.
