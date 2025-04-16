Zucchini Bread
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 ¼ cups white sugar
- 3 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups grated zucchini
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8×4-inch pans.
- Sift flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon together in a large bowl.
- Beat eggs, oil, sugar, and vanilla together in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer until combined; add flour mixture and beat well.
- Stir in zucchini and walnuts until well combined.
- Pour batter into the prepared pans.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 40 to 60 minutes. Cool in the pans on a wire rack for 20 minutes.Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a wire rack and let cool completely.
