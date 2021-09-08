Zucchini Bread with Coconut

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups unsweetened coconut flakes

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 pinch salt

1 ¼ cups white sugar

¾ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups grated zucchini

3 eggs, lightly beaten

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a loaf pan.

Combine flour, coconut, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.

Beat sugar, oil, vanilla sugar, and cinnamon in a separate bowl with an electric mixer until foamy.

Place grated zucchini in a colander in the sink.

Squeeze out as much liquid with your hands as possible.

Add zucchini and eggs to the sugar mixture and mix well.

Stir into flour mixture until well combined.

Pour zucchini batter into the prepared loaf pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely.