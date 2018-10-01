Zucchini Cake | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
Cake:
3 c. sugar
1/2 c. oil
3 c. finely grated zucchini
4 eggs
3 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. nuts (optional)
Frosting:
4 c. powdered sugar
1/2 c. oleo
8-oz pkg. cream cheese
1 tsp. vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat sugar and oil with mixer.
Add egg and then zucchini; mix.
Add dry ingredients; beat well.
Pour into greased and floured pan.
Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, blend together ingredients for frosting.
Frost with cream cheese frosting.