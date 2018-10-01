Zucchini Cake | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

Cake:

3 c. sugar

1/2 c. oil

3 c. finely grated zucchini

4 eggs

3 c. flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 c. nuts (optional)

Frosting:

4 c. powdered sugar

1/2 c. oleo

8-oz pkg. cream cheese

1 tsp. vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat sugar and oil with mixer.

Add egg and then zucchini; mix.

Add dry ingredients; beat well.

Pour into greased and floured pan.

Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, blend together ingredients for frosting.

Frost with cream cheese frosting.