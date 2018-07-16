Zucchini Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

6 c. grated zucchini

1 c. grated carrots

1 c. chopped mushrooms

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 c. milk

1 box Stove Top Stuffing mix

1/4 c. melted butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together zucchini, carrots and mushrooms.

In a separate bowl, stir together cream of mushroom soup and milk.

In a separate bowl, stir together stuffing mix and butter.

Combine all in a casserole dish.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes