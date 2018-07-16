 Zucchini Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Zucchini Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

6 c. grated zucchini
1 c. grated carrots
1 c. chopped mushrooms
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 c. milk
1 box Stove Top Stuffing mix
1/4 c. melted butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix together zucchini, carrots and mushrooms.
In a separate bowl, stir together cream of mushroom soup and milk.
In a separate bowl, stir together stuffing mix and butter.
Combine all in a casserole dish.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes