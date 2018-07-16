Zucchini Chocolate Cake | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 stick butter

1 3/4 c. sugar

1/2 c. oil

1/2 c. sour milk

1 tsp. vanilla

2 1/2 c. flour

4 tbsp. cocoa

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. Cloves

2 c. grated zucchini

1 c. chocolate chips

1/2 c. chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat together first five ingredients.

Mix and add next seven ingredients (through cloves).

Stir in zucchini, chips and nuts.

Pour mixture in a greased 9×13-inch baking pan.

Sprinkle additional chocolate chips and nuts over top if desired.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.