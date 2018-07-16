 Zucchini Chocolate Cake | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Zucchini Chocolate Cake | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 stick butter
1 3/4 c. sugar
1/2 c. oil
1/2 c. sour milk
1 tsp. vanilla
2 1/2 c. flour
4 tbsp. cocoa
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. Cloves
2 c. grated zucchini
1 c. chocolate chips
1/2 c. chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat together first five ingredients.
Mix and add next seven ingredients (through cloves).
Stir in zucchini, chips and nuts.
Pour mixture in a greased 9×13-inch baking pan.
Sprinkle additional chocolate chips and nuts over top if desired.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.