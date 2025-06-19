YOUR AD HERE »

Zucchini Corn Fritters

Recipes |

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup sugar, or to taste 
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 cup milk
  • ¼ cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups grated zucchini
  • 1 ½ cups fresh corn, kernels cut from cob 
  • 1 cup finely shredded Cheddar cheese (Optional)
  • 1 quart oil for frying, or as needed
  1. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, cumin, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl.
  2. Whisk milk, melted butter, and eggs, together in a small bowl; pour into flour mixture and whisk to combine. Stir in zucchini, corn, and Cheddar until well combined.
  3. Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Working in batches, drop tablespoonfuls of batter into hot oil. Fry until crisp and brown, about 4 minutes per batch, turning halfway through with tongs. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate.
