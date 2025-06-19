Zucchini Corn Fritters
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup sugar, or to taste
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 cup milk
- ¼ cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 2 cups grated zucchini
- 1 ½ cups fresh corn, kernels cut from cob
- 1 cup finely shredded Cheddar cheese (Optional)
- 1 quart oil for frying, or as needed
- Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, cumin, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl.
- Whisk milk, melted butter, and eggs, together in a small bowl; pour into flour mixture and whisk to combine. Stir in zucchini, corn, and Cheddar until well combined.
- Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Working in batches, drop tablespoonfuls of batter into hot oil. Fry until crisp and brown, about 4 minutes per batch, turning halfway through with tongs. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate.
