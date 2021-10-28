Zucchini Corn Fritters

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon cumin

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

fresh ground black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

¼ cup butter, melted

2 cups grated zucchini

1 ½ cups fresh corn, kernels cut from cob

1 cup finely shredded Cheddar cheese

oil for frying

In a large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, cumin, sugar, salt, and pepper.

In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and butter.

Whisk wet ingredients into dry ingredients.

Stir in zucchini, corn, and cheese; mix well.

Warm oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Drop batter by the tablespoonful into hot oil.

Fry until crisp and brown, turning once with tongs.

Remove to paper towels.