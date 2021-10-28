Zucchini Corn Fritters
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon cumin
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
fresh ground black pepper
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup milk
¼ cup butter, melted
2 cups grated zucchini
1 ½ cups fresh corn, kernels cut from cob
1 cup finely shredded Cheddar cheese
oil for frying
In a large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, cumin, sugar, salt, and pepper.
In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and butter.
Whisk wet ingredients into dry ingredients.
Stir in zucchini, corn, and cheese; mix well.
Warm oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.
Drop batter by the tablespoonful into hot oil.
Fry until crisp and brown, turning once with tongs.
Remove to paper towels.
