Zucchini Delight
3 zucchini, sliced
1 onion, chopped
1 (14.5 ounce) can canned peeled and diced tomatoes
½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Slice zucchini and onion and place in a glass dish baking dish. Add can of tomatoes, salt and pepper. Sprinkle cheese over top. Place lid on dish.
Bake in the preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until zucchini becomes tender, 20 minutes.
