Zucchini Delight

3 zucchini, sliced

1 onion, chopped

1 (14.5 ounce) can canned peeled and diced tomatoes

½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Slice zucchini and onion and place in a glass dish baking dish. Add can of tomatoes, salt and pepper. Sprinkle cheese over top. Place lid on dish.

Bake in the preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until zucchini becomes tender, 20 minutes.