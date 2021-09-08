Zucchini Gratin Casserole
6 tablespoons butter
1 onion, chopped
2 pounds zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup hot milk
1 tablespoon chicken bouillon granules
1 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
4 slices bread, crumbled
½ cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease an 8×10-inch baking dish.
Melt 6 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook and stir the onion until soft, about 6 minutes.
Mix in the zucchini, and cover the skillet; cook until tender, about 10 minutes.
Stir in the kosher salt, black pepper, and parsley, and cook uncovered for 5 more minutes.
Stir in flour, and reduce heat to a simmer.
Mix the hot milk and chicken bouillon granules together in a small bowl, stirring until the bouillon has dissolved.
Pour the milk into the skillet, and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly until the milk thickens into a sauce, about 5 minutes.
Pour the zucchini mixture into the prepared baking dish.
Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.
Mix the bread crumbs with 1/2 cup of melted butter, and sprinkle the crumbs over the casserole.
Bake in the preheated oven until the casserole is bubbling and the top has browned, about 20 minutes.
