Zucchini Mushroom Skillet
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 cup sliced red onion
- 1 1/2 cups sliced mushrooms
- 1/2 yellow bell pepper, cut into strips
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 large zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced into half-moon shapes
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- fresh parsley sprigs, for garnish (optional)
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil and butter over medium-high heat, until butter is melted and bubbling.
- Add onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers; season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, about 2 minutes.
- Add zucchini, garlic, and Italian seasoning, and stir to combine. Cook about 4 minutes, stirring often. Continue to cook and stir until vegetables are as tender as you like, a total of 5 to 8 minutes.
- Remove from heat and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Garnish with fresh parsley sprigs. Serve warm.
