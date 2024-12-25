YOUR AD HERE »

Zucchini Mushroom Skillet

Recipes |

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 cup sliced red onion
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 1/2 yellow bell pepper, cut into strips
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 large zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced into half-moon shapes
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • fresh parsley sprigs, for garnish (optional)
  1. In a large skillet, heat olive oil and butter over medium-high heat, until butter is melted and bubbling.
  2. Add onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers; season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, about 2 minutes.
  3. Add zucchini, garlic, and Italian seasoning, and stir to combine. Cook about 4 minutes, stirring often. Continue to cook and stir until vegetables are as tender as you like, a total of 5 to 8 minutes.
  4. Remove from heat and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Garnish with fresh parsley sprigs. Serve warm.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]