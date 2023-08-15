Zucchini-Parmesan Cheese Fritters
- 3 large zucchini, finely grated
- ½ teaspoon salt
Batter:
- 1 egg
- 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 4 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ground black pepper to taste
- oil for frying
Toppings:
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste
- 1 pinch salt
- ¼ cup sour cream, for topping
- Combine zucchini and salt in a bowl and stir to combine. Set aside for 10 minutes. Pour mixture onto a clean dish towel or cheesecloth and squeeze to drain completely.
- Whisk egg in a bowl and add flour, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir in drained zucchini and mix well.
- Heat oil in a medium-sized pan over medium-high heat. Add batter by the tablespoon. Cook fritters until golden brown on both sides, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a serving plate and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and salt. Serve immediately with sour cream.