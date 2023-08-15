YOUR AD HERE »

Zucchini-Parmesan Cheese Fritters

  • 3 large zucchini, finely grated
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Batter:

  • 1 egg
  • 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 4 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ground black pepper to taste
  • oil for frying

Toppings:

  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste
  • 1 pinch salt
  • ¼ cup sour cream, for topping
  1. Combine zucchini and salt in a bowl and stir to combine. Set aside for 10 minutes. Pour mixture onto a clean dish towel or cheesecloth and squeeze to drain completely.
  2. Whisk egg in a bowl and add flour, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir in drained zucchini and mix well.
  3. Heat oil in a medium-sized pan over medium-high heat. Add batter by the tablespoon. Cook fritters until golden brown on both sides, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a serving plate and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and salt. Serve immediately with sour cream.
