Zucchini Parmesan
- 2 large zucchini, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (16 ounce) jar marinara sauce
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, or more to taste
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add zucchini slices and cook until tender; drain well.
- Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat; stir in onion and garlic and cook until onion is tender, about 2 minutes.
- Combine zucchini, onion, and garlic in a 9×12-inch casserole dish; pour marinara sauce on top and stir well. Top with mozzarella cheese.
- Bake in preheated oven until zucchini slices are heated through and cheese is bubbly, about 20 minutes.