YOUR AD HERE »

Zucchini Parmesan

Recipes Recipes |

  • 2 large zucchini, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (16 ounce) jar marinara sauce
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, or more to taste
  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
  2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add zucchini slices and cook until tender; drain well.
  3. Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat; stir in onion and garlic and cook until onion is tender, about 2 minutes.
  4. Combine zucchini, onion, and garlic in a 9×12-inch casserole dish; pour marinara sauce on top and stir well. Top with mozzarella cheese.
  5. Bake in preheated oven until zucchini slices are heated through and cheese is bubbly, about 20 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]