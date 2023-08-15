Zucchini Patties
- 2 cups grated zucchini
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ¼ cup chopped onion
- salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- Place zucchini, eggs, flour, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, and salt in a medium bowl; stir until well combined.
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Scoop tablespoonfuls of zucchini mixture into hot oil and fry, working in batches, until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side.