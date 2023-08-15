YOUR AD HERE »

Zucchini Patties

  • 2 cups grated zucchini
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ¼ cup chopped onion
  • salt to taste
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  1. Place zucchini, eggs, flour, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, and salt in a medium bowl; stir until well combined.
  2. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
  3. Scoop tablespoonfuls of zucchini mixture into hot oil and fry, working in batches, until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side.
