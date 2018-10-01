Zucchini-Pizza Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
October 1, 2018
4 c. shredded unpeeled zucchini
1/2 tsp. salt
2 large eggs
1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
2 c. shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 pound ground beef
1/2 c. chopped onion
1 can (15 ounces) Italian tomato sauce
1 medium green pepper, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place zucchini in strainer; sprinkle with salt.
Let stand for 10 minutes, then squeeze out moisture.
Combine zucchini with the eggs, Parmesan and half of the mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Press into a greased 13×9-inch baking dish.
Bake, uncovered for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.
Add tomato sauce; spoon over zucchini mixture
Sprinkle with remaining cheeses; add green pepper.
Bake 20 minutes longer or until heated through.