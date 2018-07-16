Zucchini-Pizza Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

4 c. shredded unpeeled zucchini

1/2 tsp. salt

2 large eggs

1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

2 c. shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 pound ground beef

1/2 c. chopped onion

1 can (15 ounces) Italian tomato sauce

1 medium green pepper, chopped

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place zucchini in strainer; sprinkle with salt.

Let stand for 10 minutes.

Squeeze out moisture.

Combine zucchini with the eggs, Parmesan and half of the mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Press into a greased 13×9-inch baking dish.

Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.

Add tomato sauce; spoon over zucchini mixture.

Sprinkle with remaining cheeses; add green pepper.

Bake 20 minutes longer or until heated through.