Zucchini Rollatini

  • 2 (12 ounce) zucchinis, sliced lengthwise into 18 (1/8-inch-thick) planks
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 cup whole milk ricotta cheese, patted dry
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 clove garlic, grated
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded whole milk mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • cooking spray
  • 2 cups jarred marinara sauce (such as Rao’s®), divided
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) with racks in top third and lower third positions.
  2. Toss zucchini slices with oil and 2 teaspoons salt on 2 large rimmed baking sheets; arrange in a single layer. Bake in the preheated oven until tender, about 10 minutes, rotating baking sheets from top to bottom halfway through cook time.
  3. Remove from the oven, and let zucchini slices cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  4. Meanwhile, stir together ricotta, egg, basil, oregano, lemon zest, pepper, garlic, 1 cup of the mozzarella, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until combined.
  5. Lightly coat a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread 1 cup marinara sauce evenly in the bottom of the baking dish. Gently pat zucchini slices dry with paper towels. Spoon about 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon ricotta mixture on 1 end of 1 zucchini slice; roll up, and place roll, seam-side down, into the marinara in the dish. Repeat process with remaining zucchini slices and ricotta mixture.
  6. Pour remaining 1 cup marinara evenly over center of zucchini rolls, leaving roll ends exposed. Sprinkle rolls evenly with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella and 1/4 cup Parmesan.
  7. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, slightly browned, and zucchini is very tender, about 25 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes. Garnish with basil.
