Zucchini Soup | Hannah Heath – Rapid City, S.D.
September 17, 2018
2 medium zucchini, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 onion, chopped
3 tbsp. olive oil
3 tbsp. butter
3 c. chicken broth
Dash salt and pepper
Braise onion in oil and butter until transparent.
Put the zucchini in the pot.
Pour chicken broth over the mixture.; cook until tender.
Cool a little, put in a food processor and process until creamy.
Season to taste.
