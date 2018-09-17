Zucchini Soup | Hannah Heath – Rapid City, S.D.

2 medium zucchini, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 onion, chopped

3 tbsp. olive oil

3 tbsp. butter

3 c. chicken broth

Dash salt and pepper

Braise onion in oil and butter until transparent.

Put the zucchini in the pot.

Pour chicken broth over the mixture.; cook until tender.

Cool a little, put in a food processor and process until creamy.

Season to taste.