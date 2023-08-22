Zucchini Spaghetti alla Marinara
Marinara Sauce:
- 2 ripe tomatoes, chopped
- ½ (8 ounce) can tomato paste
- ½ cup water, or as needed
- 2 tablespoons simple syrup
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
Spaghetti:
- 4 zucchini, peeled and spiralized
- Blend tomatoes, tomato paste, water, simple syrup, garlic, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and sea salt together in a high-speed blender until smooth. Add more water if sauce is too thick.
- Place spiralized zucchini in a bowl; add sauce and toss to coat.