Zucchini Spaghetti alla Marinara

Marinara Sauce:

  • 2 ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • ½ (8 ounce) can tomato paste
  • ½ cup water, or as needed
  • 2 tablespoons simple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt

Spaghetti:

  • 4 zucchini, peeled and spiralized
  1. Blend tomatoes, tomato paste, water, simple syrup, garlic, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and sea salt together in a high-speed blender until smooth. Add more water if sauce is too thick.
  2. Place spiralized zucchini in a bowl; add sauce and toss to coat.
