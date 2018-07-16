Zucchini Spice Cake | Katie Vammer – New Raymer, Colo.

3 c. sugar

1 1/2 c. oil

3 c. finely grated zucchini

4 eggs

3 c. flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 c. nuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat sugar and oil with mixer.

Add egg and then zucchini.

Mix and add dry ingredients; beat well.

Pour into greased and floured pan (9×13 or jelly roll pan, 12x17x1).

Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes for a 9×13 pan (much less for a jellyroll pan).

Frost with cream cheese frosting.