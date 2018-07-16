 Zucchini Spice Cake | Katie Vammer – New Raymer, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Zucchini Spice Cake | Katie Vammer – New Raymer, Colo.

3 c. sugar
1 1/2 c. oil
3 c. finely grated zucchini
4 eggs
3 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. nuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat sugar and oil with mixer.
Add egg and then zucchini.
Mix and add dry ingredients; beat well.
Pour into greased and floured pan (9×13 or jelly roll pan, 12x17x1).
Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes for a 9×13 pan (much less for a jellyroll pan).
Frost with cream cheese frosting.