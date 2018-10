Zucchini Spice Cake | Theresa Evans — Greeley, Colo.

1 stick butter

1 3/4 c. sugar

1/2 c. oil

1/2 c. sour milk

1 tsp. vanilla

2 1/2 c. flour

4 tbsp. cocoa

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. cloves

2 c. grated zucchini

1 c. chocolate. chips

1/2 c. chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat together first five ingredients (through vanilla).

Mix and add flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and cloves.

Stir in zucchini, chocolate chips and nuts.

Pour in a greased 9×13 baking pan.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.