Record breaking sale at the Weld County Fair

Shae Stone enters the ring with her Grand Champion Market Beef during the 2023 Weld County Junior Livestock Sale held July 31, 2023. PDC Energy, Inc. purchased it for $70,000. Stone also had the Grand Champion Market Goat at this year’s sale, which sold to Bayswater Exploration & Production for $32,500. In all, more than $1.7 million was raised at this year’s sale. Photo by Jennifer Finch, Courtesy of Weld County Government

WELD COUNTY, COUNTY — The 105th Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,784,000. This includes the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions — also called “add-ons,” which is money added onto the sale of any animal. This year’s sale surpassed the 2022 record-breaking sale, which brought in $1,564,000.

“These youth have put numerous hours of commitment into preparing themselves and their animals for this sale,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “We are very proud of these youth, and we appreciate the steadfast support of their families and community members.”

This year’s sale took place on July 31, 2023, and drew 330 buyers. More than 600 people attended the sale in-person.

Grand champion and reserve grand champion results:

Market Beef

$70,000 grand champion owned by Shae Stone; purchased by PDC Energy, Inc.

$32,000 reserve grand champion owned by Justin Pfannebecker; purchased by Fortress

Development Solutions.

Market Swine

$40,000 grand champion owned by Hayley Walker; purchased by Chevron.

14,000 reserve grand champion owned by Kaydense Funk; purchased by Civitas Resources

Market Lambs

$25,000 grand champion owned by Cade Simpson; purchased by Occidental.

$11,000 reserve grand champion owned by Tayah Winden; purchased by PDC Energy, Inc.

Market Goats

$32,500 grand champion owned by Shae Stone; purchased by Bayswater Exploration & Production.

$18,000 reserve grand champion owned by Dylan Stone; purchased by Civitas Resources.

Turkeys

$3,000 grand champion owned by Jamie Bond; purchased by Chevron.

$2,000 reserve grand champion owned by Jamie Bond; purchased by PDC Energy, Inc.

Pen of Three Meat Rabbits

$5,000 grand champion owned by Brianna Patefield; purchased by Chevron.

$3,000 reserve grand champion owned by Aidan Datteri; purchased by PDC Energy.

Pen of Three Chickens

$7,000 grand champion owned by Traycen Wegele; purchased by McDonald Toyota.

$3,520 reserve grand champion owned by Kaylie Logsdon; purchased by Civitas Resources.

For more information about the Weld County Fair and Junior Livestock Sale, visithttp://www.weldcountyfair.com .