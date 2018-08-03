Record breaking Weld County Fair Junior Livestock Sale

The 100th Weld County Fair Junior Livestock Sale in Greeley, Colo., set records bringing in over $760,000 to support the youth exhibitors. G&M Implement in Greeley, purchased the Grand Champion Market Steer, exhibited by Jacob Pfannebecker, for a record $40,000.

The Reserve Champion Market Steer, exhibited by Shae Stone, was purchased for $15,000 by Crestone Peak Resources.

The Grand Champion Market Hog, exhibited by Tripp Kayser, also broke the record, selling to Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for $30,000. The Reserve Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Garrett Anderson and sold to Double J Meat Packing/Double J Lamb for $15,000.

The Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Cal Sidwell, was purchased for $8,000 by Double J Meat Packing/Double J Lamb, Farmers Bank of Ault, J9 Crop Insurance, and Mountain States Rosen Lamb and Veal. The Reserve Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Lauren Frink, was purchased for $7,250 by Bonanza Creek.

The Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Caitlyn Anderson, was purchased for $8,000 by PDC Energy, Inc. The Reserve Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Leah Fetzer, was purchased for $4,500 by High Point Resources.

The Grand Champion Chicken Meat Pen, exhibited by Mindi Podtburg, was purchased for $1,800 by Select Energy Services. The Reserve Champion Chicken Meat Pen, exhibited by Megan Podtburg, was purchased for $1,500 by Rimrock Energy Partners.

The Grand Champion Turkey, exhibited by Connor Lovell, sold for $3,600 to Extraction Oil & Gas. The Reserve Champion Turkey, exhibited by Keoni Aricayos, sold for $2,000 to PDC Energy, Inc.

The Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen, exhibited by Aidan Datteri, sold for $1,300 to Select Energy Services. The Reserve Champion Rabbit Meat Pen, also exhibited by Aidan Datteri, sold for $1,200 to Q&A Enterprises.❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.